Pattaya tweaks lockdown checkpoint in Najomtien

Pattaya tweaked its lockdown plan after traffic backups became untenable in Najomtien.

Pattaya currently is running checkpoints at eight access points to the city from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., barring anyone from entering who does not live or have essential business there. Drivers and passengers entering downtown are checked for fevers and their identification and travel motives are also reviewed.





One checkpoint, on Sukhumvit Road by Najomtien Temple, has created too much congestion, however, said Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome. So on April 18 it was relocated to the intersection of Soi Chaiyapruek.

As part of that move, parts of Sukhumvit sois 66 and 68 along with Jomtien Beach Road and Jomtien Second Road will close today.

The lockdown, meant to prevent the import of new Covid-19 cases in Pattaya, is set to last through May 7. (PCPR)









