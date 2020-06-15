Pattaya tourism officials extolling Koh Larn’s natural beauty

Tourism officials are extolling the natural beauty of Koh Larn, talking up the island’s pure white sand beaches, clear water, and the kind of peace which is appropriate for family relaxation.

The island reopened its piers to tourists at the beginning of the month, but with the usual anti-covid-19 social distancing restrictions.





Overnight stays are still prohibited as hotels are closed. Visitors must wear face masks, maintain safe distances from each other and cannot smoke or drink on the beach.

People also are encouraged to check-in using the government’s Thai Chana contact-tracing app when entering restaurants or businesses.





The new boat schedule has been released and promises 30-baht fares from Bali Hai. Boats leave for the island’s front pier at 7.00, 10.00, 14.00, 15.30, 17.00, and 18.30 o’clock. Times for Tawan Beach are 8.00, 9.00, 11.00, and 13.00 o’clock.







