Pattaya streets submerged after flash rainstorm

Many areas of Pattaya were swamped after heavy rain hit the city Sept. 26. The latest floods came despite huge expense and years of construction to install new drainage systems and certain parts of the city clearly remain at high risk during the monsoon season.

Pattaya 3rd Road is one such area and last week’s deluge saw water levels quickly rise up to 60cm in depth and cause a huge tailback of traffic on the city’s major thoroughfare.

Other parts of the town were similarly affected by floodwater run-off rushing down from higher areas. Sois Khao Noi and Khao Talo saw torrents of water flowing down to inundate the railway road while sections of Sukhumvit Road and Pattaya Beach Road were also submerged.

City engineers rushed water pumps to the most badly affected areas and as the tide receded the floodwater eventually drained into the ocean, leaving businesses and citizens with a lot of cleaning up to do.

Members of the public who experience persistent flooding at their property can contact city hall for assistance and advice.