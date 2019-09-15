Thailand-Laos extends trade relations across Mekong river

Mukdahan – The Thailand-Laos Trade Festival is taking place to promote border trade between the two countries. The event features some 100 booths selling goods from 20 northeastern provinces of Thailand and also from Laos.

Thailand’s Minister of Commerce, Jurin Laksanawisit, presided over the opening of the festival, which promotes commercial activities at the Mukdahan-Savannakhet Special Economic Development Zone in Mukdahan province. Government officials and businesspersons from both countries discussed border trade promotion guidelines and signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOU) for trade deals worth 323 million baht.

The event is aimed at enhancing the long-standing relationship between Thailand and Laos, as Mukdahan is an important trade gateway connecting to Laos’ Savannakhet province. Border trade value between Thailand and Laos from January to July this year was worth 33.29 billion baht.