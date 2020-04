Naklua’s seafood grills are still hot, but their business is not.

Lan Po Market on the weekends is usually rife with the smell of sizzling shrimp and squid, but under Pattaya’s coronavirus lockdown, business has slipped off the hook.







Rinna Ruksarach said there are virtually no tourists left and locals are only buying raw ingredients to cook themselves at home.

She said she remains open because she has no other means to earn money, but hopes Pattaya will relax lockdown restrictions soon.