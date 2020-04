A tanned woman was found loitering in the center of a round about in Sattahip district, 30 kms south of Pattaya refusing help.

The woman, around 30 years old who refused to give her name, appeared to be homeless, but when approached by rescue workers wouldn’t say who she was or where she was from.





She had been sitting at the traffic circle since early morning April 23. She refused help, stating only that she wanted a place to live.

Rescue workers called the police and left. Her fate is unknown.