Pattaya restaurants open for dining-in; No tests required

Shopping centers are open and and dining-in at eateries will resume today (Wednesday, Sept 1) as allowed by the government in accordance with its eased COVID-19 control measures.

The resumption of business and activities has taken effect in 29 dark-red provinces of maximum and strict controlled zones (including Pattaya City and Bangkok). Malls and eateries are allowed to operate until 8pm.







The Department of Disease Control has confirmed that staff and customers do not have to be fully vaccinated nor have passed COVID-19 tests. Customers do not have to show vaccination cards nor proof of having passed antigen tests.

Air-conditioned eateries can use up to 50% of their seating capacities and those without air-conditioning can allow dining-in on up to 75% of their seats. The government required social distancing, good ventilation and hygiene standards there.

The sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages on the premises is still NOT permitted.



























