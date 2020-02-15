Pattaya has enough water until June – PWA

The Provincial Waterworks Authority said Pattaya has at least enough water to last through June.





Udom Thipdecho, director of the Chonburi Provincial Irrigation Department, and PWA officials told the Pattaya Business & Tourism Association’s Feb. 12 meeting that water pressure has been reduced as much as 20 percent in some areas, causing it to run slowly, but at least the entire region still has running water.

The PWA has been diverting water from other areas to fill five reservoirs serving Pattaya. Together they currently have 264,000 cubic meters of water, which can last through June even if it doesn’t rain again.

Officials urged business leaders to continue conservation efforts until the drought threat has eased.





