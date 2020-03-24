Pattaya city-wide disinfecting in full swing

Public Health officials have sent out an army of masked and gloved workers to spray disinfectants to kill bacteria and hopefully kill the COVID-19 virus before it spreads any further.







Wat Suttawas Flea Market, Wat Thamsamakee, Pattaya Courthouse, government offices, fresh markets, and communities were the latest to receive the wash down March 21 & 22.

Despite government orders, many of these places are still frequented by crowds, although almost all public places now require screening for the virus and provide hand wash gel before allowing entrance.

Meanwhile, a company called Germbusters donated concentrated cleaning solution to the city to be used to spray Pattaya City Hall and vicinity to kill bacteria, fungus, and attempt to prevent COVID-19.

