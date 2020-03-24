Army raids 2 Thai nightclubs flouting Pattaya bar closure order

Chonburi authorities raided two Thai nightclubs in Pattaya flouting provincial orders to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.







Chonburi Deputy Gov. Naris Niramaiwong and the Internal Security Operations Command soldiers hit the Pirate Hostess Club on Soi Bongkot 8 and the Texas Pattaya nightclub off South Road March 21.

Both were full of young Thais drinking alcohol and seemingly unconcerned about calls for social distancing amidst the pandemic.

At the hostess club, which operates a shrimp pond on the ground floor but a nightclub upstairs, authorities arrested manager Rittichai Duangjai, 26, and charged him with not only violating the provincial shutdown order, but serving alcohol without a license and operating a nightclub without a license. The business likely faces a five-year closure order.

At Texas Pattaya, a Thai-oriented drinking and music club, authorities shut down the operation and also arrested security guard Jakkaphan Prachumwong, 24, who tried unsuccessfully to ditch an illegal 32-caliber handgun he was packing.

