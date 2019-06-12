Pattaya Bikini Run sets world record

Pattaya got itself into the Guinness Book of World Records again when 3,000 runners turned up in swimwear for the biggest Bikini Run yet.

Deputy Mayor Ronakit Ekasingh kicked off the June 8 race that saw participants do lunges for two minutes, breaking the exercise record of 2,713 simultaneous athletes set in Taipei.

Of course, running, not lunging, was the point of the day and runners from 15 to 50 set out from Central Festival Pattaya Beach for runs of three and nine kilometers.

A Russian identified only as Vladislhv crossed the finish line first to win 64,380 baht in prizes. Julia Iakushera won the shorter race and 40,180 baht in prizes.