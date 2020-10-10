Norwegian ambassador checks on Pattaya expats

Norway’s ambassador to Thailand checked up on Pattaya’s efforts to care for hundreds of Scandinavian expats left in the city during a visit to city hall.







H.E. Ambassador Kjersti Rodsmoen and 30 staffers from Norway’s embassy arrived in Pattaya Oct. 8 for the meeting with Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome. At a city hall briefing, they exchanged opinions regarding overall tourism in Pattaya, both past and present, and earned about Pattaya’s plans for economic revival.









Kjersti said there still are hundreds of Norwegian expats and even some tourists still living around the city and she wanted to know what the city is doing to care for those citizens, some of whom are still stranded in Thailand.

The ambassador approved of the safety plans she heard and said she hopes Thailand will reopen to tourism again soon.





