No-parking zones at Bali Hai have not caught on yet

A city crew went to Bali Hai Pier Oct 24 to put up no parking signs and paint wide red and white no parking stripes in front of the automatic parking building in order to try and bring order to the taxi and minibus drivers battling for customers.

A check on Oct. 28 showed that it hasn’t quite caught on yet.

Some public vehicles are still parking in the prohibited zones and putting up large signs obstructing footpaths to promote their service. Photos of this has been showing up on social media.

Pol. Maj. Jeerawat Sukontasub said more law enforcement officers are being sent in to patrol the area and end the chaos. Violators will be prosecuted.

He said photos showing public vehicles’ parking for dropping off/picking up passengers in the prohibited area, photos clearly showing the registration plate will be sent to The Transportation Co., Ltd. and Chonburi Provincial Land Transport for further procedures.