New Thailand-Myanmar bridge opens across Moei river

TAK – Thailand and Myanmar have officially opened the second Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge crossing Moei/Tong Yin river, improving connectivity and cross-border goods transportation.

The Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob, and Myanmar’s Minister of Construction Han Zaw, presided over the official opening ceremony of the second Thailand-Myanmar Friendship Bridge across the Moei/Tong Yin river, along with the transfer of a border checkpoint building, bridge structures, roads, facilities, and office equipment to the Myanmar government.

The second Friendship Bridge with border crossing facilities will help further improve connectivity and cross-border cargo movement between the two countries, in addition to the first Friendship Bridge across Moei river opened previously.

The Transport Minister said today the first Friendship Bridge helped raise the value of Thailand-Myanmar border trade in 2018 to 190 billion baht, especially at Mae Sot border where the value of border trade last year reached 78 billion baht, with some 230,000 vehicles crossing the border each year, at a daily average of 630 vehicles.

The Thai and Myanmar governments agreed to construct the second bridge to help fortify both countries’ Natural Strategic Partnership, while fulfilling ASEAN’s regional transport infrastructure development plan.

The new connection also plays a key part in the East-West Economic Corridor, connecting Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, and Vietnam, enabling seamless international roadway logistics in the region.

It is expected the new bridge will further help raise border trade value at Mae Sot border to 100 billion baht annually, and increase the number of vehicles making border-crossing trips by 10 percent.