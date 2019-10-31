Tenderizing local steak

A discussion at a dinner table the other evening, centered on how do you tenderize cheaper cuts of steak. No professional chefs at the table, but the consensus was that imported Wagyu was just too expensive for the family dinner. The local cheaper meat is often called Thai-French.

Instructions: To properly tenderize a steak, lay the steak out on a plate and cover each side with approximately 1 teaspoon of kosher/sea salt before cooking. Use your fingers to gently work the salt granules into the surface, breaking down the fibers of the meat. (For even more flavor, add crushed garlic to the salt.)

Let the steak sit with this covering of salt for 45 minutes to an hour. Longer for thicker cuts.

After the waiting period, rinse the salt off your steaks under cool running water.

Use some paper towels to pat your steaks until they are good and dry, so you can get the delicious, crispy sear you want. If you don’t pat them dry, you’re basically steaming the meat, and steamed meat is bland and less flavorful.

Season as desired, then grill until desired doneness. Serve and sit back and enjoy the satisfied faces around the dinner table. 🙂