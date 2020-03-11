Navy quarantines 143 S. Korea returnees in Sattahip

Another 143 Thais were placed in navy-run quarantine in Sattahip after returning from South Korea.

Officials from the Health Ministry, Royal Thai Navy, Abhakorn Kiatiwong Hospital and the Chonburi Tourism and Sports Department were on hand at Sattahip Naval Base March 8 to greet the two groups of overseas workers repatriated after a large-scale Covid-19 outbreak in South Korea.





Returnees were first screened for fever and symptoms, with those showing ill effects hospitalized immediately. Those not exhibiting signs of coronavirus infection were sent to the Navy Hotel, where Thais returned from China’s Wuhan epicenter stayed previously.

All the quarantined Thais’ personal clothing and property were taken for cleaning and sanitizing. Likewise, all vehicles used to transport the two groups from Suvarnabhumi International Airport were sterilized for six hours before leaving the base.

The returnees will be kept in quarantine for 14 days. Navy officials stressed they follow all the giddiness of the World Health Organization.

Navy officials thanked Sattahip residents for accommodating the quarantine center and assured them that the returning workers pose no danger to the public.









