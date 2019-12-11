Home Latest News Pattaya News Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukah
Latest Stories
Ukraine, Russia hope for progress after peace talks
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Both Ukraine and Russia are hailing the outcome of peace talks in Paris even though they failed to solve the...
Thai Health Promotion Foundation launches anti-smoking campaign
BANGKOK - Starting on December 9, all cigarette products sold in Thailand come in standardized, plain packaging, with packs stripped of distinctive designs and...
Democrats to revise stance of coalition government
BANGKOK - The Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister, Jurin Laksanawisit, in his capacity as the Democrat Party leader, says his political party is...
Sydney choked by hazardous haze from Australia bush fires
SYDNEY (AP) — Wildfires engulfed the Australian city of Sydney on Tuesday in haze so thick in some places it was 11 times worse...