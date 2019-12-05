Memorial activities held in honour of HM King Rama IX

THAILAND – As generations of Thais know, 5th December was the birthday of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. This year, many agencies are holding activities commemorating the life and reign of the beloved monarch in Bangkok and other provinces.

Starting with the Royal Thai Army, the army Commander in Chief, Gen Apirat Kongsompong, presided over a tribute commemorating the royal grace of His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. He observed a blood donation activity and an exhibition showing the deep respect and loyalty the people feel for the late monarch.

At the Royal Thai Air Force, Deputy Commander in Chief ACM Weerapong Nilchinda has presided over a religious service and alms giving ceremony commemorating the birthday of His Majesty the late King. The air force has held a blood donation ceremony and provided free medical services at Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital and an exhibition on the nine remarkable aptitudes of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, remembering with gratitude his royal contributions towards the Thai people.

In Bueng Kan province, a blood donation campaign has been taking place with mobile units collecting blood from donors in various locations. Military and police officers, members of the general public, university students, military students, and volunteers have donated their blood in this campaign.

Moving south to Yala province, a forest planting campaign has been held. 500 Payom trees were planted at Wat Chomphu Sathit temple in Yupo subdistrict as an expression of the people’s loyalty. The campaign helps increase the nation’s forest area and restore the ecological balance. The newly planted forest will serve as a plant genetics learning space for children and youths, encouraging them to cherish the forests in their community.