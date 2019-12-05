BTS Green Line opens four new stations

BANGKOK – Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, attended the opening of the Bangkok Mass Transit System (BTS) Green Line extension, connecting Ha Yaek Lat Phrao Station and Kasetsart University Station. Commuters will be offered free trips until January 2, 2020, with all stations expected to be in operation by the end of next year.

The 3.3-kilometer line stretches from Ha Yaek Lat Phrao Station to Phahon Yothin, Ratchayothin, Senanikom and Kasetsart University stations.

The Prime Minister said this is one of the government’s important projects aimed at improving the transportation network and increasing the country’s competency. The project will help low-income earners and ease traffic congestion in the city. All 11 stations on the BTS Green Line extension are expected to be in operation by the end of 2020. Contractors have been instructed to make sure that air pollution, safety and traffic issues are properly addressed. Relevant agencies are to consider fare reductions in order to deliver maximum benefits to the people .

The Prime Minister shared a ride with commuters from Ha Yaek Lat Phrao Station to Kasetsart University Station. He met with university students, who asked him to consider fare reductions. Gen. Prayut said he will look into the issue as it relates to investment.

The BTS Green Line, running from Mor Chit, Saphan Mai and Khu Khot, starts at Ha Yaek Lat Phrao Station and ends at Khu Khot Station. The 19-kilometer route consists of 16 stations, which will be in full operation next year. The rail transport infrastructure development is part of the government’s 20-year national strategy. The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) started the construction in Bangkok and vicinity in 2015.