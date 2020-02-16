Hundreds tie knot on Valentine’s Day in Pattaya

More than 200 couples tied the knot on Valentine’s Day in Pattaya.

District Chief Amnart Charoensri oversaw the marriage registration rush at the Banglamung office Feb. 14.





The first 100 couples were automatically entered into a drawing sponsored by the Central Marina shopping mall to win gold rings and other prizes worth more than 3,500 baht each.

There were more than 120 couples on hand when the doors opened at 8 a.m. and by 5 p.m. it was expected 200 couples would register their marriages, about the same as last year.

In Najomtien, 86 couples registered their marriages and rode in an elephant parade at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden. Sattahip District Chief Anucha Intasorn oversaw the legal proceedings.

For those not willing to make such a major commitment on Valentine’s Day there were plenty of roses for sale around the city.

At Wat Chaimongkol Market, flower vendors were selling large roses for 50-100 baht and small buds for as little as 10 baht each.

One vendor said a bouquet of up to 10 flowers were selling for about 400 baht. Unlike so many florists who gouge the public on the Day of Love, this vendor actually cut the price and made it up on volume.













