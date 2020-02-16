Sawang Boriboon lauded for saving life of deputy police chief

Banglamung’s top police officers thanked the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan for saving the life of the district’s deputy police chief after he had a heart attack playing football.





Paramedics arrived at the soccer pitch Feb. 3 to find Pol. Lt. Col. Noppadol Rattanababornkiet unconscious and not breathing. Performing CPR, rescue breaths and using an automated external defibrillator they were able to get the deputy superintendent’s heart beating again and transported him to the hospital.

There, Noppadol underwent an emergency angioplasty after doctors discovered that three arteries feeding his heart were nearly closed with plaque. He later had the same procedure on the remaining arteries.

Noppadol, joined by Banglamung police chief Pol. Col. Pattanachai Pamornpiboon visited Sawang Boriboon’s Naklua headquarters Feb. 14 to express their gratitude.

Worasit Chawaritnititham, head of the foundation’s rescue unit, said paramedics were only doing their duty. He informed the police that all of Sawang Boriboon’s volunteers and staff are trained in CPR and AED use and that the foundation has 10 AED units at its base and in ambulances.

Paramedics are on call 24 hours a day by calling 1699.







