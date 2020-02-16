Commerce Ministry’s tips on elderly care business

NONTHABURI – The Commerce Ministry is sharing knowledge on senior care business as the aging society is expanding fast in the country.







Deputy Commerce Minister Weerasak Wangsuphakijkosol launched the ministry’s Yoo Phen (knowing how to live) project aimed at raising awareness on the growth potential of elderly care business.

“The number of people aged 60 years and over will soar from 12 million this year, equivalent to 20% of the total population, to 17 million in 2030, that will constitute 27% of the total population, but only 1,700 operators are running elderly care businesses in the country,” he said.

Mr Weerasak encouraged interested operators to study business related to the aging society.

In the event he launched, experts in such businesses from Siam Cement Group shared knowledge on innovations for around-the-clock care for elderly people. It covered the modifications of residences and tips on the business of elderly care centers as well as insurance and financial services for older people.

Besides, the Commerce Ministry will run a 6-day training course on elderly care business at the Business Development Department from Feb 24. Trainees will have in-depth knowledge on elderly care business, relevant legal details and risk management, Mr Weerasak said. Interested people can contact the department at telephone number 1570 or www.dbd.go.th.

The Commerce Ministry hoped there would be at least one full-service elderly care center in each province, he said.








