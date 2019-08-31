HHNFT hosts another child protection card game

The Human Help Network Thailand hosted a child protection card game and activities to raise awareness about keeping kids from falling prey to molesters and other criminals.

HHNFT Director Ratchada Chomjinda opened the August 28 event at Pattaya City School #5 with Pirun Noyimjai, director of the Drop-In Center. Volunteers and social workers also took part in teaching 60 Grade 8 students.

Kids were taught to play board and card games that help children stand their ground, avoid risks and protect themselves when needed.

The cards also advised how the kids should behave when not with their parents or entirely alone, the right decisions to make, and what to avoid while they are waiting for their parents to pick them up from school.