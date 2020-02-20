HHNFT manager honored for social work

The manager of two Human Help Network Foundation Thailand centers was awarded the country’s top prize for social workers at a ceremony in Bangkok.





Privy Council member Palakorn Suwannarat presented Pirun Noyimjai with the Pakorn Prize Feb. 14 at the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security’s annual Pakorn Day commemoration.

Pirun, who runs HHNFT’s ASEAN Education and Drop-In centers, was one of 13 people to receive the award, which is split into categories for professional, volunteer and affiliated social workers.

Pakorn Day is sponsored by the Pakorn Angsusing Foundation which recognizes outstanding social workers annually.







Loading…







