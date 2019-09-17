Government says flood victims have not been abandoned

Bangkok – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government is racing to provide relief for flood victims and has been setting up of temporary shelters along with providing food, water and medical services. Once the situation improves, authorities will assess the damage and start restoration work.

The government also plans to provide prompt relief payments for flood victims under official protocols, such as a payment for living expense, a payment for damaged tools, machinery, farmland and fisheries or livestock. In the case of a totally destroyed house, the owner is entitled to 200,000 baht for the procurement of construction materials.

Every affected province will set up a committee to look after the donated money and items so that they will reach flood victims. The prime minister has instructed all government agencies to work scrupulously and to see to it that no complaints of corruption are filed.