Government rolls out G-Wallet to boost domestic tourism

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s government is attempting to stimulate the economy and boost domestic tourism by giving away 1,000 baht to the first 10 million Thais who sign up for their “Taste and Shop Project”.

The funds will come in the form of an electronic G-Wallet and must be spent on local tourism.

The 1,000 baht will be distributed electronically through Krung Thai Bank’s wallet app and cannot be exchanged for cash.

Registration opens Sept. 21.

The project includes a rebate of 15%, not to exceed 4,500 baht, to top-up the g-wallet account to pay for food and beverages, accommodation or local purchases. OTOP products, Community Enterprise Products, THAIDEN Shop, and Thong Fah Pracharath Shop are being promoted for this project.

Only adults 18 years old and older may apply on the TAT website from Sept. 24 – Nov. 22, 2019. Applicants must specify which province they will be traveling, which must not be the same as the province on their ID card. Applicants can download the wallet app and complete registration, then wait for an SMS to confirm their eligibility.

More information can be gained via the Chonburi Provincial Office of the Controller General at 038 282 589 ext. 309, 317, or 319 during official business days and hours.

The project was announced locally during a Pattaya Business and Tourism Association at the Green Park Pattaya on Sept. 11.

Also discussed at the meeting was the impact the global economy is having on Thailand tourism, during which time common sense tips were presented on how to improve the situation.

Finally, Miss Kasima Anantayakorn, chief of the city’s Waste Water Development Division, and acting director for flood prevention, reiterated that due to construction, Pattaya Beach Road will occasionally be closed to traffic. She suggested drivers should avoid the route whenever possible until February next year.