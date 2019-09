About 100 youths from schools in Chonburi were lectured on Friday the 13th about marine life, how to preserve it, and shown how to create areas to attract fish in larger numbers.

The training was held at Lanpho Public Park, chaired by Chonburi PAO Deputy Chief Executive Rewat Phonlookin, and presented by the New Gen Group – we love Chonburi, and Naklua Fishery.

The theme was to train leaders of youth volunteers and inspire a new generation to love Chonburi and the local fishery.