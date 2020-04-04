First night of Pattaya curfew, lights shine bright in condos and homes – streets deserted

Roads that usually teem with traffic were deserted after the nationwide curfew began at 10 p.m. Most drivers rushed back to their homes to avoid being caught and possibly arrested or hit with large fines.

The curfew runs until 4 a.m. It was enacted to stem the spread of Covid-19.







Shoppers made a last-minute rush to convenience stores and fast-food outlets to stock up before the clock struck ten. All residents are required to stay indoors until 4 a.m.

Even long-time residents who had weathered coups, government shutdowns and other viral outbreaks said they had never seen Pattaya so quiet.







Those still on the streets after the national 10 p.m.-4 a.m. curfew face up to two years in jail and a 40,000-baht fine. However, those caught out during the curfew in Chonburi also face two years in jail, but a 100,000-baht fine.

With a national 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew in place, Soi Nernplabwan and other Nongprue Subdistrict streets were lifeless, with not even a stray motorbike to be seen.

The curfew does allow exceptions for delivery people, shift workers returning from factories or shops and medical professionals. But anyone without a necessity to be out is required to be at home to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Those who do venture out must carry identification to prove they are part of an exempted group. Checkpoints are scattered around Pattaya and those caught breaking curfew face jail time and heavy fines.









