Thai PM orders hunt for 166 returnees arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport and resisted quarantine

BANGKOK, April 4 – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered a hunt for 166 inbound air passengers who returned to Thailand Friday night and avoided quarantine.







The order went to the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Transport.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) reported that the 166 passengers consisted of 16 arriving from Japan on flight 641 of Thai Airways International, 19 from Japan on flight 847 of All Nippon Airways, 76 from Japan on flight 31 of Japan Airlines, 44 from Singapore on flight 976 of Singapore Airlines, and 11 from Qatar on flight 832 of Qatar Airways.

CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop said that all inbound flights were banned from April 4 to 6 after the passengers who arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport Friday night resisted quarantine.

Suvarnabhumi airport’s general manager Suthirawat Suwanawat said no commercial flights were landing there and the airport was serving only inbound flights of cargo airplanes and flights carrying those with diplomatic immunity who received entry approval from CAAT. (TNA)











