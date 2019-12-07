East remembers King Rama IX on Father’s Day

Pattaya-area residents remembered beloved HM King Rama IX at merit-making ceremonies across the city on his birthday.

Banglamung District Chief Amnart Charoensri led the district’s official observance, inviting the public to give alms to 89 monks and novices at the district office Dec. 5.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad, meanwhile, was in Jomtien Beach leading the citizenry to “do good for Dad” one more time by cleaning up the sand. Locals, business owners, tourists and members of the Thai Traditional Club joined in the Father’s Day event.

At Nong Nooch Tropical Gardens, park director Kampol Tansajja introduced nine elephants to give alms to nine monks. He said all of Nong Nooch’s staff remembers King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died in 2016 at age 89, and whose birthday is celebrated as a holiday and Father’s Day.

The navy also paid tribute with 89 monks at the Sattahip Naval Base. Vice Adm. Ronnarong Sittinan led forces and families in declaring their loyalty to the late king’s memory and the monarchy.