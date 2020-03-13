5 gullible Pattaya drivers fork over vehicles to fortune-telling con artist

Police are searching for a supposed fortune teller accused of conning Pattaya-area residents into buying new vehicles and then stealing them.







Jeerawat Rochmaneekorn, 50, allegedly told everyone he was a master fortune teller and could reverse their bad luck, but first they needed to buy a new car or motorbike. Five people told Nongprue police they fell for it and that Jeerawat then stole their new vehicles.

Beer bar owner Kittiya Kanana, 32, said Jeerawat was a customer and when she told him that her business was suffering, he claimed he could turn things around with the first step being she buy a new motorbike. So she did, making installment payments.

Two months into her contract, Jeerawat asked to take over the payments and the bike, claiming he didn’t have a vehicle to get around. She agreed. He disappeared with the Yamaha R15 and never made a payment.

An embarrassed civil servant who identified himself only as Charoenrat fell for the same scam, but this time buying and surrendering a Mazda 3 car.

Nongprue police said three other people made similar complaints.











