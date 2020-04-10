As Thai New Year approaches, Pattaya police step up ‘No Songkran’ enforcement

Even though the calendar says it’s the Thai New Year, Pattaya police are out in force to remind folks that, this year, there is no Songkran.







Patrol police made house calls April 9 at residences where they spotted buckets outside, ready to be filed and used to splash passersby from April 10-19.

The government canceled all Songkran festivities and issued orders that the Thai New Year would not dawn as per the lunar calendar, but as per government edict sometime in July after the coronavirus pandemic is expected to ease. The risks of Covid-19 transmission are simply too high during normal Songkran celebrations, which pack thousands of people in close proximity with everyone getting doused with water potentially containing the deadly virus.

Officers told parents that they would face serious repercussions if their children engaged in water-throwing. Even traditional sprinkling of water on hands and feet is outlawed.

Pattaya also may follow Bangkok and other provinces in banning the sale of alcohol during the usual Songkran period to remove another incentive for people to congregate and break social-distancing rules. Bangkok’s April 10-20 ban began at midnight.

On the bright side, police said, fewer people will kill themselves on Thailand’s roads during Songkran, when driving while drunk and without helmets results in the deaths of hundreds of people each year.

In addition to the normal water wars, traditional Songkran observances also are canceled, such as merit-making, sprinkling water on elders, and no rice-piling festival.

Police said religious activities can be done via video conferencing.












