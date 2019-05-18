Amazing Durian and Fruit Festival at Central Festival through Sunday

It’s all you can eat and buy durians and other Thai signature fruit through Sunday as Central Festival Pattaya Beach hosts the Amazing Durian and Fruit Festival.

The May 15-19 fair organized by the Department of Internal Trade features all-day durian buffets and farmer’s market from noon until 10 p.m. at the beachfront mall.

The buffet zone will have five seatings every two hours for 429 baht each. Fruit on offer includes Mon Thong durian, mangosteen from Chanthaburi, rambutan, longkong, Kinnaree watermelon, coconut juice and deserts like durian sticky rice and durian ice cream.

For those looking for takeaway items, the farmer’s market is offering Mon Thong durian, Kan Yao durian, Tub Tim Siam pomelo and processed agricultural products.

The event also features cultural performances, acoustic music and games to win cash vouchers from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.