Pattaya and the Human Help Network Thailand taught young children how to stay safe and report abuse.

Young residents of the Wat Boonkanchanaram Community watched a cartoon depicting the story of a boy lured into an abusive situation by a stranger who offered him treats and gifts to gain his trust.

The cartoon showed kids what to do to escape kidnappings and abusive situations and how to contact authorities.

HHN volunteers reinforced their message May 15 by playing the self-protection card game.