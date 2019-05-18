Flood-drainage system for Paniadchang streets planned

City engineers have been told to design a flood-drainage system for two inundated central Pattaya streets.

Deputy Mayor Pattana Boonsawad and engineers toured Paniadchang sois 5/1 and 8 with Paniadchang Community representative Sutee Tiemkao May 16.

The deputy mayor confirmed complaints about persistent flooding on the low-lying streets and the lack of proper drainage systems.

Residents had already lodged complaints and requests at earlier public hearings.

Pattana directed the Engineering Department to design a concrete road and 80-centimeter clarifier spanning 80 meters, and a 25-cm pressure pipe to drain water from the streets.

Completion of the work is expected by year-end.