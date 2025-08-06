Mediterranean Buffet Night – Saturday, Aug 9 at Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

Indulge in a vibrant garden evening with Mediterranean flavors, global dishes, and live music.

Cold Appetizers: Salad bar, farmer’s pâté, Greek salad, fattoush, chickpea salad, Riviera salad, couscous salad with chicken, crispy fish herb salad, fermented pork Thai salad

Soups: Zucchini basil soup, Tom Yum Goong soup

Main Courses: Baked penne with cheese, jasmine rice, pork tenderloin with mushroom, vegetable fried rice, Moroccan baked fish, sautéed shrimp with asparagus, moussaka, fried chicken with black pepper, crispy calamari, fried fish with Thai herbs, mini beef burger, red curry with chicken, Greek baked chicken, baked chicken teriyaki, Mediterranean vegetables, crispy pork, vegetable croquettes, phad Thai vegetable, cheese fries, vegetable in oyster sauce

Pasta Station: Choice of 3 pastas with prawn pesto cream sauce, carbonara sauce, or tomato sauce

Desserts: Variety of cakes and pastries, fresh fruit platter, ice cream

Live music in the tropical garden with Kelly Ford, Moira & Irina — smooth tunes, chill vibes.

Date: Saturday, Aug 9, 6 PM

Location: Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

Price: 599 THB/person | Kids (8–11) 299 THB

Book now: thaigarden.com/restaurant-reservations

Mediterranean magic, garden breeze, and live tunes — your perfect Saturday night.



































