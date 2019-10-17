Holiday Inn has another Wine Night

The Holiday Inn has continued to present wine appreciation evenings held under the studious eye of F&B guru Daniel Boswell. This month it was an Australian Wine night featuring Penfolds and Lindemans wines, both well-known brands in Australia, and these days, throughout the world.

Making sure the clientele understood the wines, Anae Fournier from Independent Wine and Spirit was on hand to discuss the differences between the offerings from the two Australian wineries.

The Holiday Inn has provided its own unique format for these evenings, with around 20 minutes for each flight, with finger food available all evening.

The nibbles are worth a mention on their own and included stuffed Portobello mushrooms, lamb skewers, black mussel tartlets and a live cooking foie gras station and more plus several multi-calorie desserts. The service staff was exemplary, whisking away empty glasses and returning with full ones.

The event was held in the Havana Bar, a large and comfortable venue with its own band (Respect) in the background.

The first wine to be sampled was a Penfolds Koonunga Hill Autumn Reisling 2017. This was an outstanding Riesling and a great start to the evening. With the revolving flight format, a second glass is only a service staff away. This wine was so pleasant, I indulged.

The second wine (of six) was a Lindemans Bin 95 Sauvignon Blanc 2017. This one disappointed after the brilliant Riesling. Very little body and for me, no back palate.

The third wine was another Penfolds, the Koonunga Hill Chardonnay 2017. A typical dry Chardonnay, and a picnic wine for me.

The fourth wine and back to a Lindemans, a Bin 40 Merlot 2017. This red improved during the duration of its flight. Still heavy on the tannins, making this a ‘big’ wine.

The fifth wine was a Penfolds Koonunga Hill Cabernet Sauvignon 2016. For me, the wine of the night. Good body, not too heavy on the tannins, great after taste and well worth keeping in your cellar and was available at the Havana at 2,200 THB.

The final wine was another Penfolds, a Shiraz 2017, close to the Cab Sauv and at 2,200 THB equal in price. As with all wines, the final decision is yours. Stay in touch with the Holiday Inn for the date of the next one.