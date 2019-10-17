Crazed man, high on drugs, wields knife on ledge

A crazed man, high on drugs, prowled erratically on a ledge above a 7-eleven on Soi Buakhao on the afternoon of Oct 14, waving a knife and screaming that there was a dead person in his room.

Police first approached him from a basket crane and tried talking him down, but when that didn’t work, they rushed him and were able to subdue him without any serious injuries.

Weera Phumsaka, 55, aka Bung Bas, was arrested after a 3-hour standoff.

Police found drugs in his pockets. They tested his urine which resulted in a purple, positive reaction.