Dining at Dicey’s

Dicey Reilly’s Bar and Restaurant (opposite The Avenue Shopping Center and under the Avani Resort) has a long history on Pattaya’s Second Road even before being a hostelry. It was Spinny’s Supermarket, then Delaneys, followed by Shenanigans, and then Mooore (which became ‘less’), then a bit more Irish again and became Dicey Reilly’s Bar and Restaurant.

Dicey Reilly’s has two distinct sections. There is the Terrace, open but completely covered with the Forno traditional pizza oven along one side. Go down a few steps and you enter into a central U-shaped bar with a kitchen behind glass along one wall. The bar section also has numerous large screen TV’s covering world-wide sports, and two pool tables. Being a favored destination for the US troops, there is also a wall with American plaques donated to Dicey’s. The décor is also up-market and the service staff neat and tidy in black outfits.

We chose the inside area and sat with a glass of house wine first. This was excellent and inspection of the bottle showed it to be a Stonefish Chardonnay 2017. An excellent wine, which was served at the correct temperature.

The menu is large and in English and Mandarin. (Dicey’s has an eye to the future it would seem.)

It begins with pizzas (B. 290-490), baked on the spot in the Forno oven.

Starters are next covering calamari (B. 250), chicken wings (B. 240-340), nachos (B. 240), soups (B. 190, then salads (B. 210-320) and burgers (B. 280-320).

This is Thailand, so there are seven Thai favorites (B. 260-340), which leads the diner into the nine choices for a main course. These range from the traditional chicken parmigiana (B. 290) to fish and chips (B. 330), salmon steaks, mixed grills and river prawns plus two steak choices at the top end, both Australian imported rib eye and T-bone (B. 950-1490). By the way, there is another copy of the menu which is used as a placemat, so you can see if you can manage another course.

There are also daily specials during the week, ranging from Monday cheeseburgers (B. 199) with a soft drink then as the week carries on you can have a seared sea bass (B. 299), margarita pizza (B. 199), surf and turf (499), Fish and chips (B. 299), rib eye steak on Saturday and finally on Sunday the traditional carvery, for which Dicey’s is well known (B. 449).

We began with the chicken parmigiana which featured a hefty breaded chicken breast, covered with cheddar and parmesan cheeses and nice crisp fries. Another of our Dining Out team went for the “Lord of the Wings” 12 piece buffalo wings served with a blue cheese and ranch dressing.

Dicey Reilly’s Bar and Restaurant has done well to maintain the traditional look and ethos of an Irish bar inside, but the outside area is very modern and attractive.

Live music from 8 p.m. until late cements its position as an excellent place to wine and dine. The food is of good quality and the wine list top class.

If you have memories of the “old” Dicey Reilly’s Pub, forget them, as Dicey Reilly’s Bar and Restaurant has moved upwards, and is presenting good food at very reasonable prices.

Dicey Reilly’s Bar & Restaurant (opposite The Avenue Shopping Center and under the Avani Resort), 218/2-4 M.10 2nd Road Pattaya, secure parking under Royal Garden Shopping Center (remember to get Dicey’s to validate your parking token).

Open 11 a.m. until midnight, tel 038 411 755