Thailand’s Chulalongkorn University starts quick COVID-19 tests

BANGKOK, March 30 – Chulalongkorn University has started its service to test people on coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection within 15 minutes.





Chulalongkorn University Health Service Center has launched its Chula COVID-19 Strip Test service. The center’s director, Dr Santhiti Dahlan, said Chula COVID-19 Strip Test kits were invented by lecturers at the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Chulalongkorn University.

The service was of serology tests to detect IgG & IgM antibodies in blood and each test took only 10-15 minutes, he said.

The tests function as initial screenings and require blood samples from fingertips. They increased efficiency in detecting infected people because conventional tests on liquid collected from the respiratory tract took about 20-30 minutes, Dr Santhiti said.

Results from Chula COVID-19 Strip Test kits were reliable and they were tentatively used last Friday. Chulalongkorn University Health Service Center started its tests for general people today and did not find an infected person.

Dr Santhiti said that the health service center could test 50 outsiders and 50 personnel of the university per day. General people must first register at http://covid19.thaitechstartup.org/ and will then get appointments. (TNA)











