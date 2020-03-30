Royal Thai Navy ready to set up ‘Field Hospitals’

BANGKOK, March 30 – The Royal Thai Navy will set up field hospitals for patients of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Chon Buri and Chanthaburi provinces.







Navy commander-in-chief Adm Luechai Rutdit has ordered the Naval Medical Department to set up field hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients as the disease was spreading fast in the country.

The navy will treat COVID-19 patients at its Somdet Phra Pinklao Hospital and Naval Hospital in Bangkok and at Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital and Abhakornkiatiwong in Sattahip district of Chon Buri. There are 124 beds for COVID-19 patients.

In addition the navy will set up field hospitals at the Phra Maha Chetsadachao Camp and the Training Center of the Air and Coastal Defense Command in Sattahip and the navy exercise facility in Ban Chanthakhlem in Chanthaburi province. The field hospitals will accommodate 1,200 patients.

Meanwhile, His Majesty the King donated seven ventilators and 13 pulse oximeters to Somdet Phra Pinklao Hospital and Queen Sirikit Naval Hospital to help COVID-19 patients. (TNA)











