‘Work from home’ electricity bill relief deals approved; payment exempted & extended

BANGKOK – The Cabinet on Tuesday gave the greenlight to the free electricity for households, whose consumption does not exceed 90 units and to extend the due date of the payment for electricity bills to alleviate impacts of the Covid-19 outbreak.







It is expected that more than 10 million people will benefit from the relief.

Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said the Cabinet agreed to extend free electricity policy, proposed by the Interior Ministry.

The measure will apply to houses with a power metre size less than five amps and with power consumption less than 90 units (kilowatts/hour) per month, up from 50 units previously.

The Cabinet also extended the due date of payment for electricity bills to not over six months, starting from April to June, said the spokesman.

The Interior Ministry realized that the affects from the Covid-19 outbreak has widespread impacts on the economy including households and businesses.

A large number of workforces have returned to their hometowns and many employees work from home, so the electricity consumption will increase.

The new measure will help ease their burden particularly those who were eligible for free electricity with consumption less than 50 units per month.

The new criteria have increased to 90 units per month will maintain their eligibility for receiving aid. (TNA)











