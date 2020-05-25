What’s on TAT Webinar’s fourth weekly schedule, during May 25-29

Bangkok – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Webinar for the fourth week, from 25-29 May, 2020, looks set to be as interesting and constructive than ever with a lineup of five online courses by TAT executives and tourism industry experts.







Highlight includes the introduction of the TAT’s Thailand Tourism Virtual Market.

Not to be missed session is the introduction of the Thailand Tourism Virtual Market (TTVM) on Monday, 25 May, 2020, from 15.00-16.00 Hrs. Four of TAT executives, led by Mr. Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, TAT Deputy Governor for Digitalisation, Research and Development, will be providing full details of TAT’s first-ever B2B online marketing platform and will be addressing any questions from the attendees. The session will be conducted in Thai.





On Tuesday, 26 May, 2020, from 16.00-17.00 Hrs., Ms. Virginie Gerbault, Co-Director of Production and Director of Partnership of ASIA; Mr. Didier Rabaux, CEO of Visiteurs/Partir, and Ms. Worapa Angkhasirisap, Director of the TAT Paris Office, will discuss “The Future of Outbound Tourism of the French Market”.

On Wednesday, 27 May, 2020, from 14.30-16.00 Hrs., there will be an online course on “The Current Market Situation in Southern Europe.” Speakers include Ms. Malinee Nitikasetsunthron, Director of the TAT Rome Office; Mr. Sandro Botticelli, Marketing Manager, Italy; Mr. Alejandro Prerez-Ferrant, Marketing Representative, Spain; and Ms. Rosario Louro, Marketing Representative, Portugal.

On Thursday, 28 May, 2020, from 14.00-15.00 Hrs., Ms. Chiravadee Khunsub, Director of the TAT London Office, and Ms. Lesley Simpson, Marketing Representative, South Africa, will offer insights on the “Expectations from the South African Traveller Post COVID-19”.

Last but not least, on Friday, 29 May, 2020, Ms. Malinee Nitikasetsunthorn, Director of the TAT Rome Office; Mr. Dov Kalmann, Marketing Representative, Israel, and Ms. Fatma Guner Ustuner Pala, Marketing Representative, Turkey, will offer insights on the “Current Market Situation in Israel and Turkey”.

To register for the above five online courses, please visit http://tourismthailand.org/webinar.

The TAT Webinar will take place until 29 June local Thailand time without any registration fee. Travel industry professionals who miss the live TAT Webinar can register to watch recorded sessions within 24 hours after the live event has ended.

For inquiries, please contact [email protected].











