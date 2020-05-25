Virus free for a month, Pattaya urges vigilance

A month has gone by without Pattaya reporting a case of the coronavirus, but city officials continue to urge vigilance in hygiene and social distancing.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said May 23 that Pattaya continues to be classified a “white” zone, or free of Covid-19, but Chonburi is ow a “green” zone after a man being held in state quarantine on the Sattahip Naval Base tested positive. He had recently returned from overseas.







Still, the province has been free of any community-transmitted cases. Sonthaya thanked the public for cooperation and urged everyone to continue washing hands, wearing face masks, avoiding crowds and maintaining safe distances from each other.











