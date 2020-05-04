Vendor sales of alcohol in Thailand limited to licensed hours only

BANGKOK – Dr. Niphon Chinanonwet, Director of the Office of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, at the Ministry of Public Health, said a large number of people, both the general public and small business owners, had flocked to buy alcohol at large wholesale outlets after the restriction on the sale of take-out liquor was eased for the first day.







Dr. Niphon emphasized that, although the government has allowed the sale of alcoholic beverages, the licensed hours remain the same, namely from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Normally, alcoholic beverages can be sold until midnight but, due to the curfew, the hours have been altered to 10 p.m. Violators will be subjected to a fine of 10,000 baht. Those who post pictures of alcoholic beverages on online media, in a manner intended to advertise them for sale, is punishable by a fine of 500,000 baht and one-year imprisonment. (NNT)

















