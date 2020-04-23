Three Royal Decrees signed by H.M. the King to resolve problems related to spread of COVID-19

At the Command Building I, Government House, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha disclosed that the cabinet, in its meeting today, discussed various measures to resolve all problems related to the spread of COVID-19, while each ministry was ordered to work in a comprehensive manner as part of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).







The Prime Minister also disclosed that His Majesty the King has graciously signed 3 Royal Decrees as follows:

1.) Royal Decree granting Ministry of Finance to seek 1-trillion Baht loan to resolve and remedy economic and social issues: The Royal Decree covers 3 aspects of problems, that is, public health-related problems, remedy for affected people, and economic and social rehabilitation. A scrutiny committee will be established, with the members including government officials, and experts, to deliberate budget management rules and regulations to ensure strict compliance with the law. Each ministry will be ordered to proposed plans related to public healthcare, and remedy for affected people for the cabinet to promptly consider and approve. The Prime Minister emphasized that the Government would welcome comments and suggestions from all sectors in order for concerned agencies to take into consideration and proceed.

2) Royal Decree on maintaining the nation’s financial system stability and economic security: The Bank of Thailand and Ministry of Finance will jointly establish a 400-billion Baht fund to preserve bond market liquidity.

3) Royal Decree on financial assistance to SMEs: The Bank of Thailand is authorized to provide loans, through financial institutions, for the total amount not exceeding 500 billion Baht, to SMEs entrepreneurs.

The Prime Minister also emphasized prudent operation of Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Thailand, and that they take into consideration suggestions from concerned sectors, and experts. – April 21, 2020 (Thaigov.go.th)











