Their Majesties distribute relief supplies to people affected by the COVID-19

Their Majesties the King and Queen have graciously distributed relief supplies to members of the public who have been affected by the COVID-19 situation, in Bangkok.







His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajarasudhabimalakshan have expressed their concerns for people who live in densely populated communities in Bangkok as they are facing many difficulties in life due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Their Majesties have made donations through the Royal Initiative Volunteering project, which has sent volunteers to deliver bags of relief supplies to residents of several communities in Bangkok, since April 5th. The supplies include face masks, common household medicines, domestic necessities and consumer goods.

Loading…

Last week the volunteers delivered the relief bags to residents of 26 communities in Thonburi, Bang Sue, Bangkok Noi, Min Buri, Sai Mai and Nong Chok districts. Most of them are general laborers, motorbike-taxi drivers and street vendors who are now facing income uncertainty during the “Stay Home” period intended to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

So far more than 181 thousand bags of relief supplies have been delivered to communities in Bangkok. The royal kindness has brought joy and appreciation to the people.

















Loading…



