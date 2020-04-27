PM Prayut expresses concern over summer storms across Thailand

BANGKOK – The prime minister has expressed his concern about summer storms and warned people to be aware of them. While the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society uses new technologies for improved forecasting.







General Prayut Chan-O-Cha, Prime Minister has been informed, by the Thai Meteorological Department, about the summer storms coming in the next few days. The storms, bringing with them thunder, lightning, gusty winds and hail, will possibly affect areas in the North especially. The PM warned people to be aware, particularly the agricultural sector, and to prepare for possible damage to produce.

General Prayut is also worried about other natural disasters that widely affect Thai citizens, such as smog, from forest fires, and drought. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, responsible for weather forecasts, has been using meteorological data to predict the weather for the country. The ministry has recently purchased new technology to improve the accuracy, such as AI, used in wind measurement, data from dams, automatic ground weather observatories, surface maps, satellite images and weather radar. The data collected by the equipment will help predict the amount of rainfall which, in turn, facilitates sustainable water management. (NNT)









