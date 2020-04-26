Thailand could be at ease about COVID-19 situation, but should not let the guard down

At the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Santi Maitri Building, Government House, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, M.D., CCSA Spokesperson, disclosed that continuous decline in the number of COVID-19 infected patients in Thailand is the result of cooperation of all Thai people. However, he insisted that we could be more at ease, but should not let our guard down. The best example is Singapore where there were initially 4 patients, but now the number skyrocketed to over 1,000. CCSA Spokesperson affirmed that Thailand is still under the State of Emergency, and would like to seek cooperation from the private sector to continue its ‘work from home’ measure.







The CCSA Spokesperson also affirmed that those who have undergone state quarantine for 14 days and tested negative are like normal people who hardly unlikely transmit the disease to their families or communities, unless they commit risky behaviors after the quarantine. He also suggested that Thai people adapt themselves to a ‘new normal’ after COVID-19, such as wearing hygienic masks, etc.

The CCSA Spokesperson also revealed that CCSA and Ministry of Public Health have implemented Active Case Finding measure in identifying patients, especially in risky areas in Bangkok and Phuket, and will further intensify the operation. He also emphasized that health and bread-and-butter concerns are equally important, but we have to survive in order to be able to sustain economic and social life. The public is, therefore, urged to have confidence in the operation of CCSA, and join forces in making the number of infected patients down below 10 for at least 14 consecutive days. (Thaigov.go.th)









