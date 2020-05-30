Thailand’s movie theaters to reopen on June 1 in ‘New Normal’ hygienic control

BANGKOK – Major Cineplex Group is ready to reopen its movie theaters on June 1 with ‘new normal’ disease control manners focusing on social distancing and cashless payment to cope with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).







Apichart Kongchai, chief cinema officer of Major Cineplex Group, said its movie theaters would be ready for reopening despite their closure over the past two months.

He said his company had cleaned and sanitized all corners of its theaters daily to prepare for business resumption. Their air-conditioning and ventilation systems have been activated twice a day to reduce moisture and prevent fungi and a musty smell.



The company prepared measures to prevent disease transmission. All customers will have their body temperatures checked, wear face masks, sanitize their hands.

They will keep social distancing by being one meter apart in queues, being separated from staff with partitions and being seated two spaces apart in same rows and diagonally opposite other viewers.

Besides, rows will be kept empty on every other row and there will be partitions for every four seats. (TNA)












